Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip.

From trained stage performers and showgirls, to models, brand ambassadors and tourist greeters, there have been ongoing conversations about personal safety following the attack. Police said suspect Yoni Barrios stabbed eight people, four of whom where street performers.

Showgirls from Vintage Vegas Entertainment were present Friday night at the Las Vegas Pride parade, and crowds applauded their bravery in solidarity.

“It’s extremely scary. It’s been scary for a while,” said Lisa Lyttle, who runs Vintage Vegas Entertainment, and was a showgirl herself in Folies Bergere and the Stardust. Her showgirls all have stage performance and dance backgrounds, and also make public appearances at events.

Recently, as her performers travel to locations across the Strip, they have encountered more aggressive tourists.

“I just want everybody to be careful from here on out because you don’t know who you’re going to come across, especially when wearing a glamorous costume. Everyone wants to have photos with a Showgirl,” Lyttle said.

“Just to be aware of your surroundings, not only when you’re in the costume, but when you’re traveling back and forth to your car because they will be carrying the big costumes with the feathered headdresses. Not only are they expensive, it’s an attraction and people are attracted to the costumes,” she said.

For those who are street performers, some have told FOX5 that they are encouraged to carry mace or a knife for personal protection-- though it may be cumbersome with costumes.

“I’m a city girl. I’m just always on the lookout for anyone and everything,” said Melanie Kramer, a performer in Las Vegas who dons the iconic costume at various events, and has had her own personal encounters with strangers. She first started taking photos with tourists 15 years ago in costume, and the concept took off across the Las Vegas Valley.

Performers have been checking on each other following the attack. “I made sure to check in with them. And they’re okay,” she said.

