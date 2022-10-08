Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The bright smile of Maris DiGiovanni lit up the Las Vegas strip when she worked as a showgirl model. She and 47-year-old Brent Hallett of Las Vegas were the two killed in Thursday’s stabbing on the strip.

DiGiovanni’s brother told FOX5 the 30-year-old loved the beauty of life and lived it to the fullest without limitations. He said she was an authentic and caring friend, devoted wife and loving daughter.

“Considering her passion for concerts and festivals, the obvious next home base was Las Vegas,” Maris’ brother Gage said. “Always opening their doors for friends and family, Maris was always the life of any gathering.”

Gage said Maris and her husband Cole traveled through dozens of countries together.

The owner of Best Showgirls in Vegas created a GoFundMe. In it she wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I share that our showgirl family has been wounded beyond reason. The beautiful soul of Maris DiGiovanni has been stolen. Three other of our girls wounded and hospitalized but thankfully their lives spared.”

Two others hospitalized from the stabbing are Gabby and Cassy Hewes. The sisters were visiting Vegas from Maryland.

Their family also started a GoFundMe for the sisters and revealed the struggles to come.

The family is now facing missed work, hotel expenses as well as travel expenses to be with the girls in Las Vegas…” the fundraiser reads. “Please lift these girls as well as all the other victims and their families in prayer as they heal and process this terrible tragedy.”

There is also a fundraiser created for the family of Maris DiGiovanni.

