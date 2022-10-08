LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fixtures on the iconic Strip like the Eiffel Tower at Paris, the High Roller and the Luxor were illuminated in rainbow colors to mark the celebration of PRIDE in Las Vegas Friday night. Festivities kicked off with a night parade.

During the parade there were cheers, confetti and cheerleaders tossed high above the street. The Las Vegas Aces World Championship Trophy even made an appearance.

“Pride means being able to be who you are, love who you love, and share it with your friends and family,” said Lori Placek who came to watch the parade.

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival kicks off with annual parade (Eric Frazier / FOX5)

This year’s PRIDE parade had 127 entries, the most ever. An estimated 10,000 people were in attendance. The annual event celebrates diversity and acceptance in Las Vegas.

“I want everyone to know that everyone is welcome in Nevada, doesn’t matter your ethnicity, your sexual preference your gender, it doesn’t matter we are open, and we are welcoming to everybody,” explained Governor Steve Sisolak.

Safety during the major event, was top of mind for everyone this year including the governor following the mass stabbing on the Strip the day prior.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and the victims of course; it was a terrible situation, but Las Vegas is safe we are doing everything we can to make sure that tourists know that,” Sisolak added.

This event all about love and having fun is something many families look forward to each year.

“This is a family event we have been coming to every year for 7 or 8 years. Differences aren’t bad... We should celebrate each other and celebrate love,” shared parade-goer Traci Brown.

Festivities continue Saturday.

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival moves over to Craig Ranch Park from noon until 11 p.m. with all sorts of activities and performers throughout the day and night.

New this year, Las Vegas PRIDE Festival attendees will have the opportunity to exchange vows in a one-of-a-kind wedding ceremony at the event. Couples can purchase the wedding package ticket option.

