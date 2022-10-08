Driver flees after crash with moped near Lamb, Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash near Lamb and Charleston Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Police say a moped was hit and the rider has life-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit the scooter fled the scene after it happened according to police.

Lamb Boulevard is closed in both directions between Charleston Boulevard and Moonlight Drive.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.