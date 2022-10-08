Driver flees after crash with moped near Lamb, Charleston

Driver flees after crash with moped near Lamb, Charleston
Driver flees after crash with moped near Lamb, Charleston(RTC)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:29 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash near Lamb and Charleston Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Police say a moped was hit and the rider has life-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit the scooter fled the scene after it happened according to police.

Lamb Boulevard is closed in both directions between Charleston Boulevard and Moonlight Drive.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 Drone video shows one of the scenes of the mass stabbing that occurred on the Las Vegas...
Clark County DA reacts to stabbing spree suspect, comments on immigration status
Clark County DA reacts to stabbing spree suspect, comments on immigration status
Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect told police he thought showgirl impersonators were ‘laughing at him’
Yoni Barrios
Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect told police he thought showgirl impersonators were ‘laughing at him’