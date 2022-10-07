Street performers, greeters on Las Vegas Strip speak about safety after deadly stabbing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The stabbing of eight people, including at least one street performer dressed as a showgirl, has sent shockwaves throughout the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and the hundreds of people who work as greeters and street performers.

From the airport, to the Strip, and to Downtown Las Vegas, independent contractors and hired models wear the classic Las Vegas Showgirl costume to take photos with tourists. Others serve as greeters and brand ambassadors at events.

“Some of the girls from our company were in that same area as this was happening, and they just missed it by maybe 10 minutes. Most of us-- we do it for the fun, and just to interact with people. I just pray for the victims and their families. All I could do at the moment is just reconsider if I’m going to be doing that as well,” said one local performer and greeter, who asked to remain anonymous. She explained that performers are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings at all times, and can bring a knife or mace if they choose; personal protection, however, can be cumbersome while wearing a costume.

She hopes that Las Vegas Metro Police would be more visible walking the streets as a deterrent to criminals, and also to protect others like her.

“We’re out there for hours at a time, and you are on your toes for those amount of hours. So it’s just really making sure you just protect yourself as much as possible,” she said.

One company that hires models for conventions and events shed light on their safety measures, and screens scenarios where models are hired.

“The number one thing we focus on is, are our performers going to be safe? We make sure that there’s a dressing room someplace where the girls feel they can step away, take a break, and just walk away from whatever’s going on in the room in that environment,” said Alan Brown of ShowgirlsUSA.com.

“You’re out there to have fun. Have fun. Be careful, never relaxed enough to where you’re so comfortable with your surroundings that you’re not scared to step away, step back. And if you feel uncomfortable, walk away,” Brown said.

