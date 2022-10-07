Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon tourists, locals and law enforcement were left stunned following the deadly stabbing on the strip.

“Shock for everyone I think,” a tourist from London that saw the aftermath of the stabbing said.

At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo and Deputy Chief James LaRochelle held a briefing with the media.

“I think first, we need to express our condolences to the families of the victims in this tragic event,” Sheriff Lombardo said.

Deputy Chief LaRochelle said this is a murder investigation. There is a total of eight victims, two of them deceased.

“The initial stabbing occurs on the sidewalk area appears unprovoked there is no altercation beforehand and that stabbing occurs quickly and then the suspect goes southbound on the sidewalk area and goes and stabs additional victims,” LaRochelle said.

They said they have scores of witnesses to talk to video surveillance to look over.

“We were coming out of the Wynn, we saw a lot of police activity. As we were crossing the bridge to the food court, we [saw] someone laying on the ground basically in a puddle of blood,” visitor from Los Angeles Eric Quintana told FOX5. “It looks like they were not responsive. Another individual about 20 feet from them also on the ground.”

Police said the suspect used a large knife with a long blade. They do not believe he is a local resident. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios late Thursday night.

“This is a very tragic and hard to imagine, hard to comprehend murder investigation,” LaRochelle said.

Five victims were rushed to UMC’s trauma center. One victim did not survive. Another victim was taken into surgery and is in critical condition, according to the hospital. Two victims are in serious condition and one is in fair condition.

“Bleeding was something we worked on controlling today and having the patients arrive within the hour of the incident definitely helped in them surviving this,” UMC trauma surgeon Dr. Kevin Kuruvilla said.

The two other victims were sent to Sunrise hospital and are in fair condition.

Police said the victims are a mix of locals and tourists.

“It’s unimaginable,” a visitor from London named Eric said. “You walk in on a Thursday morning and you lose your life like this.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.