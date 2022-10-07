Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.

Thursday, those cameras helped police track down a mass stabbing suspect who police say killed two and injured six.

Video shown at a police news conference within hours of the mass stabbing showed a man who police identified as the attacker (Yoni Barrios, 32) running away, but every step being watched and captured on camera.

FOX5 spoke to the director of SNCTC the ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“We are trying to make sure that something like 9/11, something like One October, something like domestic extremist attacks that you’ve seen all across the country, don’t happen in our community,” shared Cary Underwood.

The center is not just staffed by LVMPD, there are representatives from 18 law enforcement agencies; local, state, and federal, all under one roof to immediately share the information.

The SNCTC shared with FOX5 two videos showing how they have stopped violence before it happened on the Strip.

First, a man with a gun near the Bellagio was spotted by officers at SNCTC through their camera network. Officers on the Strip were alerted and responded in seconds.

Second, a female was seen aggressively encountering tourist walking on a pedestrain bridge waving a butcher knife. Cameras followed her every move. The people operating them let officers know before they even arrived, she’d thrown the knife over the barrier and on to the street below so they could safely take her into custody.

While cameras cover nearly every inch of the Strip, new threats can emerge at any moment. The SNCTC with multiple agencies working together is set up to detect and help stop them.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.