LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas ice cream lovers who always make it a point to stop by Salt & Straw while at Downtown Disney will soon have a shorter drive to satisfy their cravings.

According to Salt & Straw, the ice cream shop will open its first location in Las Vegas.

Salt & Straw says the Las Vegas shop will open at UnCommons, the mixed-use development at the 215 and Durango Drive in the southwest valley.

According to the company, while a firm date has not been set, they’re targeting an early 2023 opening.

“Our team has been fans of Salt & Straw’s classic and whimsical creations for years and are thrilled to bring their ice cream to Nevada for the first time,” said Matter Real Estate Group Partner Jim Stuart. “As the cherry on top, Kim and Tyler’s commitment to their employees and community make them the perfect partner for UnCommons.”

As part of the opening, Salt & Straw says it will hire more than 25 positions to staff the Las Vegas shop.

Salt & Straw to open its first ice cream shop in Las Vegas (Salt & Straw)

Salt & Straw’s menu includes 12 classic flavors, such as Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons and Honey Lavender, as well as rotating monthly menus. For example, the monthly menu for the “Ice SCREAM” series in October/Halloween includes:

● The Great Candycopia - Homemade Kit Kats, Reese’s, Snickers, Heath bars folded into a diabolically delicious salted butterscotch ice cream

● Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters - Matcha ice cream with toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets (yes, real bugs!)

● Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread - Tender hunks of just-baked pumpkin bread and swaths of whipped cream cheese frosting in a pumpkin spiced ice cream

● Black Cat Licorice & Lavender - A silky, pitch-dark anise and fennel caramel with luminous salted lavender ice cream

● Double Bubble Toil & Trouble (v) - 2 spices and 3 fruits combined in a coconut cream for the perfect concoction that tastes just like bubble gum

For more information, visit: saltandstraw.com.

