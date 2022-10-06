Officer facing lewdness charges after allegedly masturbating during massage, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer is facing lewdness charges after allegedly masturbating during a chiropractic massage, according to new police documents.

Richard Landahl is facing lewdness charges after the incident on Sept. 20.

According to police, the victim went to an LVMPD station on Sept. 21 to report the incident. She said Landahl was at her work the day before around 11 a.m. Landahl had reportedly requested the victim to be his massage therapist.

The victim told Landahl to dress down to his level of comfort in the private massage room. Landahl was wearing his underwear and was face down, with a sheet over him.

The victim began the massage, warrant documents said. The suspect reportedly masturbated in front of the victim as she conducted the massage, the documents said.

When the victim realized what was happening, she stopped the massage and said she was going to leave the room, but would return later, the report said. The victim told an assistant and a receptionist about the incident, then told a doctor at the practice. The doctor said they would ask Landahl to leave.

While speaking with the doctor, Landahl reportedly apologized for making the victim uncomfortable but didn’t outright admit to the lewd act, the report said. Landahl expressed concern about the incident being reported to his employer, LVMPD.

Landahl reportedly claimed he fell asleep during the massage and ejaculated in his sleep, documents said.

Landahl has been with LVMPD for five years. LVMPD said Landahl was on-duty as a police officer at the time of the incident.

According to court records, Landahl is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27. Landahl has been placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

