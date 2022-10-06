McDonald’s announces return of iconic Halloween Happy Meal pails

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kids who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s are in for a treat. McDonald’s announced Thursday that it will bring back its beloved Halloween Pails this year.

According to a news release, the trio – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will make their return to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from Oct. 18 – 31, while supplies last.

The pails first debuted in 1986, according to McDonald’s.

