Maxx Crosby on baby watch as Raiders prepare for Chiefs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is on baby watch with his fiancé about to give birth to their baby girl any day.

This comes as the Raiders prepare for a huge game against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Monday night. Crosby says he’s compartmentalizing everything and is prepared to handle both his father duties and his football duties.

“Whenever I step in the building, I’m focused on the job 100 percent,” Crosby said. “We’re already staying ahead of it, and I have people ready to call me whenever that is so I’m not stressing about things I can’t control. She’s going to be here whenever she’s ready so I’m just waiting.”

Head coach Josh McDaniels says he is keeping a close eye on the situation.

“Yeah, I’m on watch too,” McDaniels said. “I would like them to have this celebration here before we travel but we’ll have plans in place obviously if we need to do that. I was trying to tell him the other day a few tricks. I haven’t used them, but my wife has when it’s time. Come on, let’s get going. Sit on the ball and bounce and all of that stuff. You’re trying to give him help and advice in any way you can, not just football.”

The Raiders play Kansas City on Monday Night Football at 5:15. The team has a bye week after that game.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.