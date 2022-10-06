Luxor pyramid to light up in rainbow colors this weekend for Las Vegas Pride

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International announced that the pyramid at the Luxor and a few of its other Strip landmarks will light up in celebration of Las Vegas Pride.

According to a news release, from Oct. 7-9, Luxor’s pyramid will “light the night sky with with tracer lights and Aurora lights reflecting rainbow colors in celebration of Las Vegas Pride.”

In addition, MGM Resorts say the waterfall at The Park will also be illuminated with rainbow colors all weekend long.

Lastly, New York-New York will also take part in the Las Vegas Pride celebrations. The company says the property’s Brooklyn Bridge will light up in rainbow colors all weekend long.

