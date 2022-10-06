LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Need some help getting into the Halloween spirit? A new horror-themed cafe has opened its doors in downtown Las Vegas.

The eatery, dubbed “Nightmare Cafe,” is located in the Arts District next to long time store Nightmare Toys.

Philip Martin with Nightmare Cafe says the spooky-themed eatery serves up breakfast/brunch, lunch and dinner. In addition to “Southern Comfort” dishes like biscuits and gravy, fried chicken, fried okra and macaroni and cheese, they also serve burgers, chicken wings and chili. Martin says the menu also features vegan options as well.

The eatery, which is open year-around outside the Halloween season, also has a full bar with horror-themed beverages like the “Invisible Man-hattan,” the “Psycho Sour,” the “Bloody Carrie,” “The Slasher” and the “Beetlejuice mourge-arita.”

Horror-themed cafe opens its doors in downtown Las Vegas (Nightmare Cafe)

There are non-alcoholic offerings as well, including “Shirley’s Haunted Temple.”

Martin says Nightmare Cafe is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

For more information, visit instagram.com/nightmarecafelv.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.