Forecast Outlook-10/6/22

A broad area of low pressure is going to create rain chances for parts of northwest Arizona and southeastern California for the next few days while we here in Las Vegas can expect sunny dry and warm weather.

The dry air and above seasonal high temperatures will linger into the first half of the weekend.

By Sunday we will begin the process of cooling down when our high reaches 88 degrees.

The low that is bringing the showers for Arizona and California and it’s easterly flow will dominate our forecast until the start of next week.

Another system will slide into our area and this could produce much cooler weather by the middle of next week.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.