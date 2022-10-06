LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced that it will open an immersive experience in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Walt Disney Animation Studios has partnered with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of Immersive Van Gogh, to bring the “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” to Las Vegas.

The companies say the experience will feature the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s collection of films — from recent hits like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio.

Disney Immersive Experience to open in Las Vegas (Walt Disney Animation Studios/Lighthouse Immersive Studios)

Developers say that “audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.”

The companies say the exhibit, which invites guests “inside the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios,” will debut at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas, inside The Shops at Crystals, in “early 2023.”

Ticket pricing and the on-sale date will be announced at a future date, according to the release.

Those interested in attending the experience can sign up for updates: disneyimmersive.com.

