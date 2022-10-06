Damaged wall yet to be fixed at Las Vegas apartment complex after RTC bus crashed into it months ago

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An apartment complex is still waiting for repairs after a Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) bus crashed into it back in July. The aftermath - a severely damaged cinderblock wall along with residents’ belongings.

A temporary wall has been put up where the cinderblock wall used to be but people living at the complex said it is still not enough.

I put my hand on top of the wood and it is so weak,” said Wildwood resident Edward Algarin. “So, we need the wall like the other apartment.”

We first introduced you to Edward Algarin back in August when we spoke with him about the wall not being fixed a month after the bus had crashed into the wall at his apartment complex.

He said not only does he have safety concerns about the temporary wall, but still has all of the rubble left on his back patio nearly four months later.

“We can’t clean it,” said Algarin. “It is heavy as you can see. It is concrete so we can’t clean it.”

Still, lots of pieces of the cinderblock wall can be seen on the ground along with Algarin and his roommates’ personal belongings.

“We have been having a problem with washing our clothes,” said Algarin. “The washer is not working. You can see on this part damage to the washer.”

A representative from Keolis, an independent contractor for RTC, had said in August they were waiting on the claims adjustor to pay for the repairs.

That representative said today, the insurance check was processed last week, and the Wildwood property management has been notified they will be receiving it soon.

