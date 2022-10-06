Clark County Commissioners approve road closures, release details on Formula 1 Launch Party

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners went over some of the details regarding the Formula 1 launch party on Nov. 5.

A representative with Formula 1 introduced everyone to some demo maps. For eager fans there will be many road closures to keep in mind:

Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed between Spring Mountain and Harmon

Harmon Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed

The closures will take place Nov. 3-6 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. A demo of the race cars will take place starting at Caesars Palace, going south on the Las Vegas Strip, around the Paris Hotel and back north to Caesars.

Formula 1 launch party closure (FOX5)

“In front of us we see the track demo track as we call it we’ll be with actual Formula 1 cars and formula one drivers to show what those cars are capable of they will start at Caesars turn at Paris turn into the driveway and do multiple rounds,” said Formula 1 rep Rutger Johnson.

Commissioners emphasized the security and safety of people is a top priority.

Fans will be able to get on F1 car simulators provided by E-Sports, A question and answer portion with F1 drivers, and people will be able to get the full experience with the F1 cars even take pictures.

