Car crashes into Las Vegas daycare, no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A car crashed into a daycare center with children inside, but no injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon.

Austyn Layton said her heart sank when she saw a car had crashed through the front of her daughter’s daycare, Mommy’s Angels Childcare and Preschool.

“You hope that you never send your kids to school or to daycare and come to this- a car literally stuck in the middle of the toddler’s room,” Layton said.

Her 10-month-old daughter had transferred to this daycare just three weeks ago.

The childcare center is located at the corner of a strip mall off Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo.

“It’s not like on a street where a Lamborghini is driving fast like we’re in a parking lot in a shopping center what were you doing in a shopping center? Speeding and then crashing into an infant’s room like are you kidding me, are you crazy,?” Layton said.

Metro received a call at 12:19 p.m. that a vehicle drove into a room.

The owner of the daycare told us 911 did send out a medical response team right away. But it did take LVMPD until around 4 in the afternoon to respond.

“And then for the cops to get here like four hours later it’s insane,” Layton said.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene. FOX5 saw police speak with the driver but did not detain him. We asked the owner if the driver was a parent and he said not, it was a random person.

The owner also said as of this afternoon, they did not know if they would reopen tomorrow.

