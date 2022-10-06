Amazon’s holiday hiring includes 2K jobs in Clark County

FILE - An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday,...
FILE - An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, that it is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.(Damian Dovarganes | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, Amazon on Thursday announced it will hire 150,000 employees across the country this holiday season, with a large amount in Clark County.

According to Amazon, as it prepares for the holiday rush, the company is looking to hire 2,000 people in Clark County.

Amazon says the open positions will include full-time, seasonal and part-time roles. The jobs, which range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels.

According to Amazon, employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on the position and the location in the U.S. The company also said it will offer sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 in select locations.

The company also says that seasonal employees will have an opportunity to transition to full-time positions.

Those interested can view all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.

