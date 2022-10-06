7 dogs at Animal Foundation positive for respiratory illness; shelter not taking strays

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seven dogs have tested positive for Canine Pneumovirus at the Animal Foundation and 30 dogs are being tested for respiratory illness, the shelter announced Thursday.

The Animal Foundation said it will stop taking in stray or owner-surrendered dogs while they “clear the facility of the disease.” The shelter said it can reopen intake operations once the dogs have been treated and cured.

“The Animal Foundation takes in animals of all backgrounds, but due to the open admissions policy, we don’t always know the history of the animals coming to the shelter,” says Hilarie Grey, CEO of the Animal Foundation. “Everyone who works here is here because they love animals, so we try to make decisions as though each animal was our own.”

The shelter says “several” other shelters across the nation have experience increased cases of canine respiratory illness over the past year.

While seven dogs have tested positive for Canine Pneumovirus, test results are still pending for the remaining dogs.

“Canine Pneumovirus causes symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and nasal discharge, and fever. Most affected animals experience mild cold-like symptoms, but some dogs can develop more serious disease that can progress to pneumonia,” said Dr. Casey Miller, Chief Veterinarian at The Animal Foundation.

The shelter says it is working closely with other veterinarians to monitor the illness in the facility.

The Animal Foundation said owners can still retrieve lost pets currently at the shelter, but an appointment is recommended.

