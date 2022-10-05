US 95 NB near Charleston closed after semi-truck, van crash

Van and semi crash on US 95 near Charleston on Oct. 5, 2022.
Van and semi crash on US 95 near Charleston on Oct. 5, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:48 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A crash between a semi-truck and a van closed down part of US 95 Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:18 a.m. Oct. 5 on US 95 northbound at Charleston, according to Nevada State Police. The crash involved a semi-truck and a van.

No one was seriously injured, NSP said.

Northbound US 95 was closed for investigation. Traffic was being diverted off at Charleston.

