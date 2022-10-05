US 95 NB near Charleston closed after semi-truck, van crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A crash between a semi-truck and a van closed down part of US 95 Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:18 a.m. Oct. 5 on US 95 northbound at Charleston, according to Nevada State Police. The crash involved a semi-truck and a van.

No one was seriously injured, NSP said.

Northbound US 95 was closed for investigation. Traffic was being diverted off at Charleston.

Traffic is being diverted off at Charleston where they can get back onto US95 NB.

