US 95 NB near Charleston closed after semi-truck, van crash
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:48 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A crash between a semi-truck and a van closed down part of US 95 Wednesday.
The crash happened around 11:18 a.m. Oct. 5 on US 95 northbound at Charleston, according to Nevada State Police. The crash involved a semi-truck and a van.
No one was seriously injured, NSP said.
Northbound US 95 was closed for investigation. Traffic was being diverted off at Charleston.
