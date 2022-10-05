Task force for drug overdoses in Nevada announced

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has announced the formation of a task force hoping to address rising rates of drug overdoses.

The task force was made in coordination with Governor Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Visits to the ER for suspected opioid-related overdoses increased by 66% from July 2022 to August 2022. Suspected stimulant-related overdoses resulting in visits to the ER also increased by 50% in that same time span.

According to the NDHHS, the Joint Advisory Task Force will:

  • Determine necessary action to reduce the risk of overdose in Nevada’s communities
  • Prepare responses for the State and local jurisdictions in the event an increase in overdoses occurs
  • Provide technical assistance, guidance, and resources to rapidly implement best practices to reduce risk for overdoses, enhance capacity to respond to events, and recover should such overdose events occur

