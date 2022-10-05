Savannah Bananas to bring wacky world tour to Las Vegas

FILE - Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a pregame parade and performance for the fans...
FILE - Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a pregame parade and performance for the fans before the gates opened Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. The Savannah Bananas, who became a national sensation with their irreverent style of baseball, are leaving the Coastal Plains League to focus full attention on their professional barnstorming team. Owner Jesse Cole made the announcement in a YouTube video, saying “we'll be able to bring the Savannah Bananas to more people in Savannah and around the world."(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:48 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wacky Savannah Bananas “baseball” team will bring their eccentric antics to Las Vegas as part of the group’s upcoming world tour.

As part of their “2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft,” the Savannah Bananas will host an event at the Las Vegas Ballpark on May 19, 2023.

Anything but an ordinary baseball game, the Savannah Bananas describe themselves as the “greatest show in sports,” and go “viral” quite often for their unique style of play.

On the team’s Twitter page, their bio says they “make baseball fun. Fans first. Entertain always.”

“It’s not even a baseball game, it’s a circus,” one fan can be heard saying in the team’s hype video.

For more information. visit: theSavannahBananas.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paw Patrol Live! bringing interactive show to Las Vegas
Paw Patrol Live! bringing interactive show to Las Vegas
Robert Telles, Oct. 5, 2022
Judge grants motion to remove Clark County official from office after accused in reporter’s death
Formula 1 announces plans for launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Free Formula 1 Las Vegas fan event to feature mock track, demo runs
Formula 1 announces plans for launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Formula 1 announces plans for launch party on Las Vegas Strip