Savannah Bananas to bring wacky world tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wacky Savannah Bananas “baseball” team will bring their eccentric antics to Las Vegas as part of the group’s upcoming world tour.

As part of their “2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft,” the Savannah Bananas will host an event at the Las Vegas Ballpark on May 19, 2023.

Anything but an ordinary baseball game, the Savannah Bananas describe themselves as the “greatest show in sports,” and go “viral” quite often for their unique style of play.

On the team’s Twitter page, their bio says they “make baseball fun. Fans first. Entertain always.”

“It’s not even a baseball game, it’s a circus,” one fan can be heard saying in the team’s hype video.

For more information. visit: theSavannahBananas.com.

