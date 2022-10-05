Paw Patrol Live! bringing interactive show to Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Oct. 5, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for something to do with the kids? Paw Patrol Live! announced Wednesday it will bring its “The Great Pirate Adventure” show to Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Chase, Marshall, Rubble and the rest of the team will make stop at the Orleans Arena from Thursday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

The release says that the “action-packed, music-filled production” sets the beloved pups on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

Creators provided the below description on the pirate-themed show:

“In Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s Paw Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure, which includes help from the newest pup who is all ears, Tracker!”

Developers say that the “family-friendly, interactive live stage show encourages audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.”

Tickets start at $30, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.

For more information on the show, visit: www.pawpatrollive.com.

