Members-only indoor golf club to open in southwest Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new members-only indoor golf club will open its doors in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, developers announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, the facility, dubbed Chip Shots, will open its flagship location late spring 2023 near West Flamingo and the 215.

Developers say that the two-story, 13,000 square-foot space features fine dining, luxury bars and lounges, outdoor entertainment spaces including fire pits and two designated cigar patios.

The golf club will also feature eight golf simulators with the state-of-the-art Full Swing technology.

“Utilizing patented dual-tracking technology and overhead ION3 high-speed recording of the club through impact and in-flight ball tracking, Full Swing allows golfers of all skill levels to enjoy immersive interaction with over 50 world-renowned courses,” the release says.

Chip Shots will offer membership amenities such as league play, tournaments and weekly events.

For more information, visit: https://chipshots.club/.

