Meet-and-greet to be held with Aces’ Kelsey Plum on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A free meet-and-greet event is happening on Saturday with Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum.

According to a news release, Aces fans are invited to meet point guard Kelsey Plum at a free event Saturday at Findlay Volkswagen Henderson.

Organizers say the event will run from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the dealership’s showroom, 983 Auto Show Drive.

For more information, contact Findlay Volkswagen Henderson.

