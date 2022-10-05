Meet-and-greet to be held with Aces’ Kelsey Plum on Saturday
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A free meet-and-greet event is happening on Saturday with Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum.
According to a news release, Aces fans are invited to meet point guard Kelsey Plum at a free event Saturday at Findlay Volkswagen Henderson.
Organizers say the event will run from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the dealership’s showroom, 983 Auto Show Drive.
For more information, contact Findlay Volkswagen Henderson.
