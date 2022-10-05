Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:55 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors.

In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.

“Clique Hospitality has informed its team that The LIGHT Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has permanently closed. Clique is working with employees to reassign them at the company’s 10 Las Vegas destinations. Clique’s DAYLIGHT Beach Club, also at Mandalay Bay, will remain open. DAYLIGHT will close for the season on Sunday, Oct. 16 and reopen spring 2023.”

