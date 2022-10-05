Las Vegas Valley Water District approves water rate increase for excessive users

Generic image / Tap water
Generic image / Tap water(HNN File)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Excessive water users will soon pay more for those extra gallons.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Valley Water District approved a rate increase for single-family homes that go over their water usage limit.

Starting January 1, 2023, customers will be charged $9 for every 1,000 gallons over the limit.

The excessive use threshold will vary by season.

The water district said the increase is expected to impact the top 10% of excessive users in the valley.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

HBO highlights Raiders Darren Waller’s visit into flood control tunnels
HBO highlights Raiders Darren Waller’s visit into flood control tunnels
“Mapping vehicles” now roaming streets to collect data to improve Las Vegas infrastructure
“Mapping vehicles” now roaming streets to collect data to improve Las Vegas infrastructure
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department badge.
Las Vegas police investigate video showing officer repeatedly punch female stabbing suspect
The United States Department of Justice
DOJ finds Nevada unnecessarily segregates children with behavioral health issues