Las Vegas Valley Water District approves water rate increase for excessive users

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Excessive water users will soon pay more for those extra gallons.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Valley Water District approved a rate increase for single-family homes that go over their water usage limit.

Starting January 1, 2023, customers will be charged $9 for every 1,000 gallons over the limit.

The excessive use threshold will vary by season.

The water district said the increase is expected to impact the top 10% of excessive users in the valley.

