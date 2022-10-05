Las Vegas Valley Water District approves water rate increase for excessive users
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Excessive water users will soon pay more for those extra gallons.
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Valley Water District approved a rate increase for single-family homes that go over their water usage limit.
Starting January 1, 2023, customers will be charged $9 for every 1,000 gallons over the limit.
The excessive use threshold will vary by season.
The water district said the increase is expected to impact the top 10% of excessive users in the valley.
