Judge grants motion to remove Clark County official from office after accused in reporter’s death

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday grants a motion to remove Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles from office.

Telles has been held without bail in the killing of Las Vegas reporter Jeff German.

During a hearing at the end of September, District Attorney Steve Wolfson had advised that he was seeking a court order to remove Telles from his elected position, in which he headed the county office that handles the assets of people who die without a will or family contacts.

After Wednesday’s ruling, the county issued the following statement:

“Clark County two weeks ago filed to remove Robert Telles from office as the elected Public Administrator. In the County’s filing, Clark County asserted that following the charge of open murder in the death of Jeff German, Robert Telles was unable to fulfill his job responsibilities and was neglectful of office. Today, a judge agreed and removed Telles from elected office. The County will now move forward in appointing someone to fulfill the end of Telles’ term which expires on January 1, 2023, when the new Public Administrator elected this November takes office.”

