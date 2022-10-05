Hundreds of homes approved for construction by Red Rock Canyon amid controversy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials gave the green light to the construction of 429 homes by Red Rock Canyon, despite heated opposition and debate.

The group “Save Red Rock” opposed the project for numerous reasons, claiming it was a “major” development that should be subject to more restrictions under the 2010 Red Rock Agreement and Clark County Code. Supporters argued for more housing, jobs and the rights of the owner of the property.

According to county attorneys, the agreement labeled a “major” project as more than 700 acres; the proposal by Gypsum Resources utilized 671 acres.

“Save Red Rock people have a right to come out and they can voice their concerns. But also, Mr. Rhodes has a right to develop his property. And this project has been mired in 22 years of lawsuits,” said government consultant Lisa Mayo of Gypsum Resources. Mayo read a statement before the Clark County Zoning Commission, stating that the company would hold Clark County officials financially responsible for any delays or changes to construction and plans.

“This area has protections for a reason. We love Red Rock Canyon,” said Heather Fisher with Save Red Rock, which had a show of support at the zoning meeting.

Clark County instructed Gypsum Resources that mining must cease during construction, and construction must be completed within four years.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.