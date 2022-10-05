Free Formula 1 Las Vegas fan event to feature mock track, demo runs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is getting ready for Formula 1 to take over the Strip a whole year in advance.

On Tuesday, Clark County officials unveiled plans and renderings for FI’s preview party happening next month on the Strip.

As part of the festivities, officials note that Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed between Spring Mountain and Harmon from the north side. In addition, Harmon will be fully closed at Paris and Harrah’s.

The road closures are expected to start at 4:30 p.m. and will likely run until 7:30 p.m.

#HappeningNow: #ClarkCounty Commissioners are hearing about plans for the @F1 preview event on the Las #Vegas Strip on November 5. We now have some artist renderings of what the setup will look like - including closures of Las Vegas Blvd.



Watch live at https://t.co/9thGTH0l08. pic.twitter.com/TysntmR5aq — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 4, 2022

During the demo run, F1 officials said drivers will start and finish at Caesars Palace. F1 says the drivers will turn onto Caesars Boulevard towards the Paris, where they will then turn into the driveway. From there, drivers will go around the Arc de Triomphe, come back and turn back onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

Featuring real Formula 1 drivers, the idea for the fan party is to get an understanding of what F1 is like by building a mock track with demo runs.

