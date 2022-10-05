Forecast Outlook-10/5/22

More heat and dry weather is in the forecast for the Las Vegas area until at least Thursday.

High pressure continues to be the dominant feature for our weather for Wednesday but changes are on the way.

Low pressure developing over Arizona and northwest Mexico will have an easterly flow associated with it and will push some potential showers into Mohave County and southeast California for the weekend.

Here in southern Nevada we could get a few scattered showers at higher elevations for the weekend but otherwise it will remain quiet.

Seasonal temperatures will return to Las Vegas by Sunday when the forecast high will be 87.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.