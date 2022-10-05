Animal Foundation reopens some dog adoptions after virus outbreak

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation will reopen some dog adoptions as the shelter faces a respiratory illness outbreak among its dog population.

The shelter said it will host a mobile adoption event from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday for specific dogs. The shelter said the dogs are available for adoption because they have a low chance of disease exposure and haven’t shared any space with the exposed dogs.

The Animal Foundation said the adoptions will be “as-is” with no meet and greets to reduce risk of transmission.

Anyone interested in adopting can go to the mobile adoptions truck around the side of the shelter’s adoptions building.

The Animal Foundation said 18 dogs are currently in quarantine after exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory illness. The shelter is still awaiting definitive test results on what the virus may be, but a dog previously housed at the Animal Foundation tested positive for Strep Zoo and Canine Pneumovirus. That dog was later euthanized.

