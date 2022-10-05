$147M going towards Nevada’s education fund from pot sales

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada students are getting a nice boost in funding thanks to marijuana sales.

The Cannabis Compliance Bord released figures for its fiscal year, which ended on September 30.

The figures show that retail stores and medical dispensaries brought in $965 million in sales. The Board noted the amount of sales was actually down from the previous fiscal year, where sales were more than $1 billion.

Of that money, the Board said $147 million is going to the state education fund.

