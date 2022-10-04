‘Wine Walk’ to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit to be held at Downtown Summerlin

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nonprofit New Vista has announced it will host a “Wine Walk” event at Downtown Summerlin later this month.

According to organizers, New Vista will host the “wine walk” from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

As part of the event, wine connoisseurs can explore over 18 vino tastings.

“Each attendee will receive a commemorative souvenir wine glass, tasting card and map as they navigate through a series of wine stations,” the nonprofit says.

This event is 21+. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3ULxzGH.

According to organizers, proceeds from the “wine walk” will go towards assisting members of nonprofit New Vista, which provides services, training and housing to people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada.

