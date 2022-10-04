Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas to be built in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that the group will build a second temple in the Las Vegas Valley.

Announced during the October 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas.

According to the announcement, the new Las Vegas temple will be constructed in the northwest valley, near Lone Mountain.

The release notes that the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be the state’s fourth temple. Locations already include a Las Vegas temple, 827 Temple View Drive, the Reno Nevada Temple and the Elko Nevada Temple.

According to the group, there are about 180,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 360 congregations in Nevada, making up nearly 6% of the state’s population.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.