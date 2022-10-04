New ‘Awakening’ show to debut at Wynn on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday announced a new show will debut at the property this November.

According to a news release, “Awakening” is described as “an unparalleled new show experience.”

As part of “Awakening,” which will debut on Nov. 7, audiences will be “immersed” in a “custom-designed 360-degree theater, the Awakening Theater.”

According to the release, “Awakening invites audiences to join the quest of a heroine and her two fellow travelers as they seek to reunite two lost lovers.”

Developers added that, “Infused with modern day myth and magic, the show comes to life through a combination of dramatic choreography, technology, fantastic creatures, and a custom sound system designed to showcase its breathtaking original musical score.”

“Awakening will redefine the Vegas spectacle andwill bring technology in entertainment into the 21st Century,” said Bernie Yuman, Executive Producer/Producer of Awakening.

“Awakening” replaces Wynn’s long-running water-themed show “Le Reve ‘The Dream,’” which ran from 2005 through 2020 at the resort.

“Le Reve,” which had over 6,000 performances, went permanently dark in August of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wynn says tickets are on sale now and available at awakeninglasvegas.com. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

