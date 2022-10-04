Las Vegas police investigate video showing officer repeatedly punch female stabbing suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a video that shows an officer repeatedly punch a stabbing suspect during an incident Tuesday morning.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said, “the LVMPD is aware of the video circulating on social media. This incident is currently being reviewed and the investigation of the Use of Force is ongoing.”

According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 9:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to a stabbing in the area of Washington Avenue and Oasis Avenue.

Police say that arriving officers located a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds, police say.

LVMPD says that during the incident, officers made contact with the female suspect, who police say attacked two other people with a knife at a nearby park.

As the officers were attempted to detain the woman, Las Vegas police say she punched one of the officers.

In the video, which was shared with FOX5, after that strike, an LVMPD officer is seen then repeatedly punching the woman, even continuing to do so when she is on the ground.

In the statement, police said that, “as part of the investigation, the Use of Force is being reviewed to ensure all tactics and force used by officers were within department policies.”

Police added that the woman was taken into custody. One of the officers was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, police added.

LVMPD said they are still investigating whether the woman was armed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

