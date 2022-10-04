Las Vegas police investigate 2 homicides late Monday night

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in the 800 block of North Rancho Drive
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in the 800 block of North Rancho Drive(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:22 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated two homicides late Monday night.

According to police, the first incident occurred in the 800 block of North Rancho Drive, near Washington, at about 10:59 p.m.

The second homicide took place in the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at about 11:57 p.m.

Las Vegas police is expected to provide additional information on the two incidents later this morning.

