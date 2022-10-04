Las Vegas officer facing lewdness charges after chiropractic office visit

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.(KOLO)
By Cody Lee
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas police officer is facing charges of lewdness after being accused of committing a lewd act at a local chiropractic office.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officer Richard Landahl visited the office on September 21 and investigators believe the actions took place during a treatment session.

According to LVMPD, a judge has issued a summons for one count of open and gross lewdness.

Landahl is scheduled to appear in court on October 27.

LVMPD says the officer is assigned to Community Policing Division in the Spring Valley Area Command and has been with the agency since 2017.

The department has placed Landahl on suspension with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

