Gas prices in Nevada increase again due to supply and demand issues

According to Gas Buddy, average gas prices stand at $5.34 a gallon in Nevada.
By Dani Masten
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AAA said this is because a number of oil refineries in California are undergoing maintenance which some are planned and some unplanned.

This has led to a limited production supply.

One woman said the increase in prices is having an impact on her ability to travel to see loved ones.

“They went down but I am seeing them go back up again,” said Vegas resident Brooke Head. “They want us to say hoorah because they went down 70 cents and it is pathetic. I am not celebrating anything. I still can’t go and see my dad in California. He is only 6 hours away and I can’t afford to go there and back.”

A representative from AAA said at this time they are not able to predict when gas prices will drop.

