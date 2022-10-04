Free ‘National Night Out’ events happening Tuesday across Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and police across the Las Vegas Valley will come together Tuesday night for “National Night Out.”
The free, fun, family-friendly events are designed to foster bonds between the community and officers who work in their area.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is hosting the following events:
Downtown Summerlin
1980 Festival Plaza Dr.
5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Chaparral High School
3850 Annie Oakley Dr.
5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Downtown Area
Corner of Fremont St. and 8th St.
6:00 p.m.– 9:00 p.m.
Convention Center Area
370 E. Harmon Ave. (370 Apartments)
5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Robert “Bob” Price Park
2050 Bonnie Ln.
5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Doolittle Park
1950 N.J St.
5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Town Square Mall
6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
The Henderson Police Department will host the following event:
Water Street Plaza
240 S. Water Street
4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The North Las Vegas Police Department will also have an event:
Desert Horizons Park
3750 Simmons Street
6:00 p.m. -9:00pm
