Free ‘National Night Out’ events happening Tuesday across Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Tyler Harrison
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:02 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and police across the Las Vegas Valley will come together Tuesday night for “National Night Out.”

The free, fun, family-friendly events are designed to foster bonds between the community and officers who work in their area.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is hosting the following events:

Downtown Summerlin

1980 Festival Plaza Dr.

5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Chaparral High School

3850 Annie Oakley Dr.

5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Downtown Area

Corner of Fremont St. and 8th St.

6:00 p.m.– 9:00 p.m.

Convention Center Area

370 E. Harmon Ave. (370 Apartments)

5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Robert “Bob” Price Park

2050 Bonnie Ln.

5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Doolittle Park

1950 N.J St.

5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Town Square Mall

6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

The Henderson Police Department will host the following event:

Water Street Plaza

240 S. Water Street

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The North Las Vegas Police Department will also have an event:

Desert Horizons Park

3750 Simmons Street

6:00 p.m. -9:00pm

