Forecast Outlook-10/4/22

An area of high pressure is building into our area for the next few days.

That high will bring the return of drier conditions and will keep temperatures a few degrees above normal.

We can expect these conditions to remain in place until the end of the week when a closed low from Mexico drifts north bringing back rain chances.

Those showers are not expected to bring much if anything to Las Vegas but in Mohave County and southeastern California you can expect showers.

Wind is expected to remain fairly light through the 7-day forecast.

