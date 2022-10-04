Diver who went missing found dead off Catalina Island

Coast Guard (Generic Image)
Coast Guard (Generic Image)(HNN File (custom credit))
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AVALON, Calif. (AP) — A diver who went missing off Southern California was found dead near Catalina Island, authorities said.

Justin Hoang, of Huntington Beach, was reported missing from the Cee Ray diving boat around 2 a.m. Monday, according to the Orange County Register.

Officials said the 42-year-old was last seen wearing a black wet suit and diving gear.

Crews with the Coast Guard and Los Angeles County searched for Hoang for much of the day and eventually found his body near the island about 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the mainland.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, they remain in our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time,” Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Manning said in a news release.

Officials did not immediately have information about the circumstances of Hoang’s disappearance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

