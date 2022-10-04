Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs exposed to respiratory illness

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation announced it will pause all adoptions after discovering a possible illness spreading among animals at the facility.

According to the shelter 16 dogs are currently suffering symptoms of a respiratory illness. The dogs are currently on a series of antibiotics.

The shelter said no animals have been euthanized.

Transfers and foster opportunities have also been halted due to the potential risk.

In a social media post Monday evening the pet shelter said:

Based on advice from our veterinary team we have put a pause on adoptions, transfers, and fosters out of an abundance of caution while we move dogs throughout the campus that may been exposed to a respiratory illness. 16 dogs are symptomatic. No animals were euthanized because of this and all affected dogs have been started on a series of antibiotics. There is an inherent risk in sheltering stray animals because, as an organization, we often know very little about them.

