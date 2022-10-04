Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs exposed to respiratory illness
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation announced it will pause all adoptions after discovering a possible illness spreading among animals at the facility.
According to the shelter 16 dogs are currently suffering symptoms of a respiratory illness. The dogs are currently on a series of antibiotics.
The shelter said no animals have been euthanized.
Transfers and foster opportunities have also been halted due to the potential risk.
In a social media post Monday evening the pet shelter said:
