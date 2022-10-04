Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs exposed to respiratory illness

The Animal Foundation exterior signage
The Animal Foundation exterior signage(FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:25 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation announced it will pause all adoptions after discovering a possible illness spreading among animals at the facility.

According to the shelter 16 dogs are currently suffering symptoms of a respiratory illness. The dogs are currently on a series of antibiotics.

The shelter said no animals have been euthanized.

Transfers and foster opportunities have also been halted due to the potential risk.

In a social media post Monday evening the pet shelter said:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

