Teen bicyclist critically injured after crash with vehicle Monday, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 15-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash with a vehicle early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

In a news release, police said that the crash occurred at about 5:42 a.m. near South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue.

According to police, evidence at the scene indicated a white 2017 Ford Escape was traveling south on Cimarron Road in the single-through travel lane approaching the intersection of Rochelle Avenue while a juvenile on a bicycle was traveling east on Rochelle Avenue approaching Cimarron Road.

Police say that a crash occurred when the teen bicyclist entered the path of travel of the Ford.

The bicyclist was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

According to LVMPD, the driver of the Ford remained on the scene and did not display any signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation, police say.

