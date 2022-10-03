Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after a missing Phoenix man was discovered dead in a car trunk at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Tony Danh, 37, was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team in San Diego County on Sept. 29 in connection with the Aug. 19 discovery. Danh was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the remains of Amir Haggi were discovered in the trunk of a BMW outside an apartment complex near Tropicana and the I-15. Haggi was reported missing out of Phoenix in June.

Police said the remains had been in the car for some time. Police received a call from someone about a foul odor and then they made the discovery.

The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed with the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau, comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson Police and North Las Vegas Police.

