State of Nevada joins program hoping to help veterans

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has been approved into a program that provides internships and training programs to separating veterans.

The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program will better allow them to prepare for the transition to civilian life.

Nevada will offer the program to all members of every branch of the U.S. military. Internships and training programs for 12 different occupational groups, including those in public safety, health, and financial services.

Servicemembers are allowed to complete internships with employer partners for periods up to 180 days during the last six months of the individual’s service contract.

Servicemembers will be provided their military salary and benefits during the training.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.