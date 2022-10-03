Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison.

Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada.

However, after escaping the facility and going on the run for several days before he was recaptured, Duarte-Herrera is now listed as serving his time at the Ely State Prison.

NDOC notes that Ely State Prison is a maximum-security facility.

During a news conference last week, Sheriff Lombardo said Duarte-Herrera had a “four-day head start on authorities,” as both Las Vegas police or the U.S. Marshall Service were not notified of the escape until Tuesday. However, the Nevada Department of Corrections has since confirmed that Duarte-Herrera was actually unaccounted for since Friday.

Duarte-Herrera was at a bus station near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night when a worker at the facility recognized him and contacted authorities. Police say he was taken into custody by officers as he was just about to board a bus in an attempt to flee to Tijuana, Mexico.

According to NDOC, Southern Desert Correctional Center, the facility in which he escaped from, houses mostly medium-custody general population inmates and two separate specialized programming units.

Duarte-Herrera, from Nicaragua, was convicted in 2010 of killing a hot dog stand vendor using a motion-activated bomb in a coffee cup atop a car parked at the Luxor hotel-casino.

