‘Reading of the names’ and other ceremonies held for 5th anniversary of 1 October

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ceremonies large and small brought were held to bring families and friends together as Saturday marked five years since the 1 October shooting.

On Friday, a group of 1 October survivors gathered at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden to reflect.

Survivor Tamara Murphy lives in San Diego and visits the Healing Garden every year. She was separated from her friend the night of the shooting and with no phone, strangers helped her out.

“So many people, nice people, wonderful people just took me I stayed with them I still talk to them to this day,” Murphy said.

At United Way, a lantern ceremony was held. Fuente de Vida Mental Health Services hosted the event.

Angelica Cervantes lost her 21-year-old son Erik Silva during the shooting. She said talking about him helps keep his memory alive. Silva was a security guard that night and is credited with saving 7 others.

Leo Murrieta, executive director of Make the Road Nevada, talked about the undocumented survivors that were turned away from services after the shooting.

“There was a group of 120 undocumented support staff, who was working the event that night and those folks are often still forgotten. And I’m thankful for the Vegas Resiliency Center and the Vegas Strong network because they’re actively working to make sure our undocumented community, our immigrant communities are included,” Murrieta said.

On Saturday morning, 1 October began with an emotional Sunrise Remembrance ceremony co-hosted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County officials.

“We rose from the ashes of our tragedy we confronted hate with love, darkness with light and that light shines as brightly today as it did as we emerged Vegas strong,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said.

The crowd was captivated when Angela McIlDoon took to the stage to talk about her son Jordan, who was one of four Canadians killed.

McIIDoon shared untold stories of support they immediately received after the tragedy.

“At the airport on the way home our airport contact ushered us through the airport to the security lines - well by now I’m carrying Jordan’s clear bag with his belongings in it, with his police file number and I’m horrified with the thought of opening it up. Practical things. Then the TSA agents not only opened a private lane for us and they didn’t make us open anything. And then they cried and hugged us too. And such a show of incredible kindness,” McIlDoon said.

She said the late Tony Hsieh reached out to them.

“I often wonder still – who were those people that made things happen behind the scenes that quietly put the right people in front of us over the years and he offered to help us, so he paid for a portion of Jordan’s service,” McIlDoon said.

Later in the evening, the annual ‘reading of the names’ ceremony was held at the Healing Garden.

“This garden has become a living symbol of each of those we lost and a sacred place for tribute, mourning, healing, remembrance and reflection. “A place created by a community deeply moved and heartbroken people,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.

The name, age and hometown of each victim was read out loud followed by a lighting of a candle and a bell toll.

